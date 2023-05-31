San Antonio man shot during early morning walk to convenience store

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot while walking home from a convenience store is in the hospital while the shooter is still on the run.

San Antonio police say they got a call just after 4:30 A.M. Wednesday. The victim was walking on Jackson Street after a trip to the store on San Pedro when a man with a gun came up to him and demanded his belongings.

After telling the armed man he didn’t have anything, the victim was shot one time in the arm.

He’s recovering at a hospital and couldn’t provide a description of the shooter.

Police are still looking for the gunman. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.