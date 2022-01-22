San Antonio man shot while sitting at kitchen table

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was shot while sitting at his kitchen table early Saturday morning.
San Antonio police were called to the home on Cumberland near South Brazos on the city’s southwest side at around 4:25 a.m.
When officers got there, a 24-year-old man said he was sitting at the kitchen table when he heard gunshots — but didn’t see anything. All he did see was that he had been shot in his upper leg.
Investigators took photos of the victim’s wounded leg and officers found some spent rounds in the street in front of the house.
The man was taken to SAMMC with non-life threatening injuries.