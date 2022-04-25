San Antonio man shot while sleeping in his East side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An East side resident is in the hospital after he was shot during a drive-by.
FOX-29 reports the shooting happened at around 4 A.M. Monday in the 500 block of G Street.
The victim was asleep when someone started shooting at the home. He was hit in the arm and lower chest.
Several other people were in the home but none of them were injured.
The victim’s injuries are being called “non-life threatening”. He’s in stable condition.
Police say vehicles parked nearby were hit by bullets as well.
At this point there is no motive or description of the shooter.