San Antonio man shot while taking out trash on Northeast Side

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man was shot while taking out the trash early Saturday morning.
San Antonio police say a 22-year-old man was outside his apartment at around 12:10 a.m. on Schertz Road — near Heroes Stadium and Thousand Oaks — when an unknown man approached him and shot him for no apparent reason.
Officers found the victim sitting outside his apartment with two gunshot wounds when they arrived.
The suspect was only described as a Hispanic man, the victim was not able to offer any other description or which direction he went after shooting.
The victim was taken to SAMMC with non-life threatening injuries.