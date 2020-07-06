San Antonio man starts online petition to replace Christopher Columbus statue with statue of Christopher Cross
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed from the San Antonio park that bears his name.
Now there’s a petition online seeking to replace it with a statue of another Christopher who is also known for sailing….and a lot less controversial.
While the park will never be the same without the statue there’s a petition sailing around online proposing that a statue of Singer/Songwriter and San Antonio native Christopher Cross might be all right.
The request on Change dot org was started by a San Antonio resident named Ed who says if he can get 1,000 signatures, he will bring the idea to city council.
As of Monday morning, he’s a little past the halfway point.
He says Christopher Cross is a local treasure and they can even keep half of the name on the plaque.
The Columbus statue has been taken down to have some graffiti removed but city council is scheduled to vote next month on whether or not to keep it down.
A post on the singer’s Facebook page says the petition gave him a chuckle and the quarantine is inspiring some creative mischief among a few fans.