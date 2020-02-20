San Antonio man wanted for child sex assault charge shot by deputy
Scene of a Bexar County sheriff's deputy-involved shooting on San Antonio's northeast side on February 19, 2020. (KTSA/Dennis Foley)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 63-year-old San Antonio man was shot by a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy when they were trying to arrest him on an active warrant Wednesday night.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar the man was wanted for a 2019 aggravated sexual assault on a child case and a warrant had just been issued for his arrest.
Two deputies went to the home on Parton Lane — which is between O’Connor, Judson and Lookout on San Antonio’s northeast side — at around 7 p.m.
Salazar said one deputy was at the front door, the other went to the garage and was looking through a window. The man went into the garage and was spotted by the second deputy. Through the window, that deputy asked the man if he was their suspect.
At some point, the garage door was opened and the two were face-to-face.
“The suspect had his hands in his pockets and indicated to the deputies that he had a gun and that he was not going to go back and they were just going to have to do what they have to do,” explained Salazar.
The deputies tried to use a taser, but it failed because of the suspect’s thick coat. Salazar described it as a military level coat.
After the taser failure, the man pulled out a handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at deputies.
The sheriff said one of the deputies shot the man twice in the hip area. The man was taken to SAMMC and is expected to survive. No one else was hurt.
The man will be facing his aggravated sexual assault charge and any additional assault charges for Wednesday’s incident at his home.
Salazar said his deputies showed excellent restraint and commended their work on the case. The deputy who shot the man will be on procedural administrative leave while the office investigates.