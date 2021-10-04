San Antonio man will go to prison for COVID-19 social media hoax

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio man that was charged for a COVID-19 hoax that went viral on Facebook will go to prison for more than a year.
40-year-old Christopher Charles Perez, also known as Christopher Robbins, reportedly made two Facebook posts that said he paid someone infected with COVID-19 to go to a grocery store and lick items. The FBI investigated after someone reportedly submitted screenshots of the posts as a tip and Perez told investigators that it was a lie.
He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for the two federal charges that criminalize false information and hoaxes related to biological weapons and ordered to pay $1,000.
“Those who would threaten to use COVID-19 as a weapon against others will be held accountable
for their actions, even if the threat was a hoax,” said FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in
Charge Christopher Combs. “Perez’s actions were knowingly designed to spread fear and panic
and today’s sentencing illustrates the seriousness of this crime. The FBI would like to thank our
law enforcement partners for their help in this case.”
The COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, established in May by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, was assisted in the investigation by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in addition to personnel who investigate Weapons of Mass Destruction.