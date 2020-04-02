San Antonio mayor calls for moment of silence Thursday remembering lives lost to coronavirus
Mayor Ron Nirenberg/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Out of nearly 3,000 people tested in San Antonio and Bexar County, 229 have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
No additional deaths were reported Wednesday evening, so the number remains at nine. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is asking San Antonians to remember those who have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus with a moment of silence at 9:20 Thursday morning.
“Also recognizing all of the frontline health workers and medical professionals and the first responders who are working every day to keep us safe,” Nirenberg said.
The bells of San Fernando Cathedral will ring for one minute during the moment of silence.
Seventy local cases of coronavirus are travel related, and 66 are community transmission cases, which means the source is unknown.
Seventy-two people are hospitalized. Thirty-one are in intensive care and 26 are on ventilators.
Forty-five people diagnosed with the coronavirus have fully recovered.