San Antonio mayor fears backlash over proposed Texas voting laws
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Proposed legislation in Texas would prohibit drive-thru voting, ban local election officials from sending out vote-by-mail applications unless people ask for them, and restrict early voting hours.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff doesn’t understand why some state lawmakers want to limit the expansion of voting by mail.
“Seniors do it and a lot of those voters are Republicans as much as they are Democrats, but it protects them from having to get out and come to a polling place,” said Wolff. “I mean if we had widespread fraud or something terribly wrong with our election system, I could understand it, but it’s not.”
Major League Baseball has moved its upcoming All-Star game out of Georgia after lawmakers there passed stricter voting laws and Mayor Ron Nirenberg is concerned that Texas could face similar repercussions.
“We’ve already seen major events being pulled out of Georgia because of the laws that are geared toward suppressing the vote over there and I certainly don’t want that to happen in Texas,” said Nirenberg.
American Airlines and Dell Technologies, which have headquarters in Texas, were among the first major corporations to speak out against the proposed election laws in Texas.
Dell tweeted, “Free, fair, equitable access to voting is the foundation of American democracy. Those rights — especially for women, communities of color — have been heard-earned.”
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick held a news conference Tuesday supporting Senate Bill 7, which the Senate approved last Thursday. He said it’s about voter security, not voter restrictions or voter suppression.
He also lashed out at American Airlines and Dell Technologies for speaking out against the bill.