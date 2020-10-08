San Antonio Mayor: ‘Halloween is not canceled’
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – For many, the spookiest thing this Halloween is COVID-19, but San Antonio Metro Health has issued some guidelines for staying safe while trick-or-treating during the pandemic.
“Halloween is not canceled. I don’t think anyone has the power to do that,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at the COVID-19 briefing Wednesday evening.
However, it will look a little different.
“Wear appropriate face coverings,” said the mayor. “Costume masks are not adequate protection.”
Metro Health also recommends limiting the size of trick-or treating groups to those within your household and maintaining six feet of distance from others.
“Stay home if you’re sick. Don’t hand out candy if someone in your household is sick,” Nirenberg said.
Stick to pre-packaged treats, take hand sanitizer and use it frequently. Metro Health says it’s a good idea to place your treats on a table at the end of your driveway to keep trick-or-treaters from ringing your doorbell.
For adult Halloween parties, small outdoor gatherings make it easier to social distance. You should avoid using punch bowls for beverages, and stay away from buffets.
Nirenberg announced 214 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 59,153. There were no additional deaths.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is 203 with 84 in ICU and 39 using ventilators. That leaves 13 percent of staffed hospital beds and 72 percent of ventilators available.