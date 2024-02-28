KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg to meet with President Joe Biden in Brownsville to discuss influx of immigrants

By Don Morgan
February 28, 2024 6:28AM CST
WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 04: San Antonio, Texas, Mayor Ron Nirenberg participates in an opening question-and-answer session during the Freedman’s Bank Forum in the Cash Room at the Treasury Department on October 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. According to the department, the forum is focused on “efforts to increase economic opportunity and growth for communities of color and address the persistent drivers of the racial wealth divide.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Council will not be meeting Thursday.

That’s because Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be out of town.

Nirenberg sent out a memo to council members, letting them know that he plans to meet with President Joe Biden in Brownsville.

Biden is visiting the border community to meet with Border Patrol agent and area law enforcement.

In the mayor’s memo, he said he wants to meet with Biden to discuss the influx of migrants coming to San Antonio looking for help.

Nirenberg adds:

“Safety is our number one priority as we work to humanely assist asylum seekers as they travel to their host family’s destination within the United States. The resources required to provide aid to the nearly 600,000 individuals who have passed through our local migrant resource center since 2021 have been largely supported by federal reimbursements.”

Thursday’s trip to the border will be Biden’s second since taking office.

Also in Texas Thursday will be former President Donald Trump.

Trump will be in Eagle Pass where he will speak on Biden’s border policies, which has been a major topic for his Presidential campaign.

