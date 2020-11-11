San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg to quarantine for two weeks after contact with individual infected with COVID-19
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg has announced he will be under quarantine for fourteen days after being exposed to someone who has the virus.
“This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to an individual who later tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted Tuesday evening. “The brief exposure took place Saturday.”
Nirenberg says he was wearing a mask at the time of the exposure and is awaiting his coronavirus test results.
“Public health professionals have assured me that anyone I’ve come into contact with since the exposure is not at an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19. Per public health guidelines, I am quarantining at home and monitoring for any symptoms,” the mayor said.
He’ll be conducting business and public meetings remotely.
“With cases on the rise, we have to remain vigilant,” said Nirenberg. “We’re all in this together, San Antonio, so let’s continue to wear our masks, wash our hands regularly and keep our distance in public.”