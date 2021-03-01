San Antonio mayor shakes up Alamo committees, replaces Councilman Roberto Treviño
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Mayor Ron Nirenberg has replaced Councilman Roberto Treviño on a couple of committees working on the Alamo Plan.
In a memo to the City Council obtained by KTSA News, Nirenberg said, “we are working with our Alamo partners on a modified plan” following the Texas Historical Commission’s decision to deny a permit to relocate the Cenotaph.
“I am appointing Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran to the Management Committee and as Tri-Chair of the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, replacing Councilman Treviño,” stated the mayor. “Councilwoman Viagran will bring a wealth of knowledge, background, and experience on the development of historic sites and areas. She shares our unwavering commitment to telling the entire story of the site.”
Nirenberg also appointed City Attorney Andy Segovia to replace City Manager Erik Walsh on the Alamo Management committee.
“With this move, both the GLO (General Land Office) and the City will have their respective legal representatives on the Management Committee,” said the mayor.
He has also appointed arts and heritage advocate Aaronetta Pierce as a TriChair of the Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee with Viagran and Sue Ann Pemberton.
“As a civil rights leader, Pierce will ensure that all the stories of the Alamo are told. I have also appointed Dr. Carey Latimore of Trinity University to fill the other vacant mayoral appointee position,” said Nirenberg.
Each council member has an appointee on the Citizens Advisory Committee and the mayor asked if any council member is interested in appointing or reappointing a committee member, they should do it in writing to the City Clerk.
“The new project management structure and the changes to the Management Committee and Citizens Advisory Committee represent a reset of the project, but a reset that remains committed to the Vision and Guiding Principles.
Councilman Treviño issued a response Monday afternoon expressing his disappointment after being removed as one of the city’s representatives on the Alamo Management Committee and as a Tri-Chair of the Citizens Advisory Committee. The District 1 Councilman notes he was one of the only people to be involved in the planning for the past six years.
The mayor called Treviño Monday to request that he resign his position representing the City because he opposes the mayor and city management’s desire to move forward with the project as originally envisioned.
“Additionally, I was told that my continued resistance to the idea that the
City spend its money to improve the area the State is leasing from the City of San Antonio was a key factor in the decision,” said Treviño. “The Alamo Master Plan that provided guidance for the complete telling of the Alamo site’s history has now suffered a common fate typical of opportunities of inclusivity, namely the current authority has stifled the story.”
The downtown councilman believes the City should unwind the lease with the State and pursue a scaled-down project.
“Until we can exit the lease, we should spend no more public money than necessary to fulfill our obligations under the terms of the lease and in accordance with our municipal bonds. Under no circumstance should we improve any property we do not control (leased or owned by the State),” said Treviño.
He suggests the money could be better used for the pandemic response or to address any pre-identified infrastructure needs.
“Now that the masterplan has disintegrated, my focus was to pick up the pieces in the most responsible way possible – both financially and in
terms of our responsibility to our community and to move forward,” said Treviño, “We have lost a tremendous opportunity with unraveling of this project. In the meantime, we cannot abdicate our principles and responsibility to the community we serve to pursue a
project that no longer serves our best interest, but the best interest of the State.”