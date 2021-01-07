San Antonio mayor: ‘This is a naked act of insurrection’
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Denouncing the Trump supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said it was “an extraordinarily sad day when rioters storm our nation’s Capitol to violently disrupt Congress as it works to certify the electoral college vote.”
He called it “a naked act of insurrection and should be treated as such.”
When asked if he expects similar incidents in San Antonio, Nirenberg said he’s not expecting any violent protests here.
“We have no reports of anything like that, but I will tell you that there’s not a city in the country that isn’t on heightened alert for that right now, said Nirenberg.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also said he’s not expecting any riots here.
“I pray we don’t have something like that here, but they’re ready,” said Wolff. “I think the sheriff’s department and the police are ready if anything were to go wrong.”
Sheriff Javier Salazar said it was disheartening to see rioters storm the Capitol.
“I can assure you that all proactive measures to safeguard Bexar County facilities, staff, and processes are being implemented.”
Wolff said the storming of the Capitol resembled violent protests in third world countries.
“I’ve been in politics in and out for over 40 years. I’ve never seen anything as disturbing as this –attacking our democracy,” said Wolff. “Very, very very, very sad day.”