San Antonio McDonald’s offers free breakfast for students taking STAAR tests.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Area students who are heading in for several days of STAAR Testing will be getting a break Tuesday.

San Antonio area McDonald’s are offering free breakfast Tuesday morning.

Local Franchise Owner Shelly Contreras says they want to make sure students are ready for the first day of testing.

“We’re providing a free breakfast for students in grades 3 through 8. This is a real stressful time for them and we want to make sure they don’t skip breakfast before they take their tests.”

Contreras says the free breakfast is being offered to teachers as well.

“They just need to bring in a school ID. The students don’t need to bring ID but they do need to bring their parents with them.”

Free breakfast is served from 6am until 9am.