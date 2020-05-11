San Antonio Metro Health expands testing to asymptomatic individuals
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – So, you don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, but you still want to get tested? San Antonio Metro Health says come on down.
Metro Health today announced the expansion of coronavirus testing to asymptomatic individuals at all of their testing locations, as well as local health care providers and drive-thru locations. The San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program will continue to partner to bring the community accessible testing at no cost to underserved communities.
Previously residents were required to show symptoms of the disease, which included a fever, dry cough, chills, among other symptoms of COVID-19. Starting today, individuals will have access to testing even if they don’t have symptoms.
“We continue to remind the public that COVID-19 testing is a snapshot in time. Just because a person tests negative, it does not mean they have not contracted COVID-19 previously or cannot contact it in the future,” said Dr. Dawn Emerick, Director of Metro Health.
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness , including cough, fever and difficulty breathing, but some people may have other symptoms as well. Clinicians are still encouraged to test for other causes of respiratory illness.
“For our residents who are insured, they also have the option to contact their provider to access testing. It is important for the uninsured residents to know they also have access to testing at no charge and have resources to make sure they are healthy and are aware of services that are available in our city.”
To view testing location options, visit the Metro Health website. You are encouraged to make an appointment at most locations. For a designated time please call the COVID-19 hotline for more information at 210-207-5779.
The new health alert issued by Metro Health states that clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient should be tested.
If testing capacity is limited, then testing will be prioritized based on the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), “Evaluating and Testing Persons for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19),”<https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-criteria.html> issued May 4, 2020.
In addition, the City of San Antonio has an online self-screening tool . This tool does not replace medical care if a person is feeling ill. A healthcare provider should be visited if symptoms worsen or if underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, lung disease, or heart disease is a factor in the person’s medical history.