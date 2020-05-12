San Antonio Metro Health investigating COVID-19 cases at four nursing homes in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health is investigating 39 coronavirus cases from four Bexar County nursing homes.
The largest number of active cases is at Rio at Mission Trails where 9 residents and 8 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Pecan Valley Nursing Home has 6 residents and 3 employees who have tested positive. Six residents and two staff members at legend Oaks West are fighting the virus and five cases are reported at Advanced Rehab in Live Oak where 2 residents and 3 employees have tested positive.
Most of the cases at all four locations are asymptomatic. Twenty-three of 39 who tested positive were exhibiting no symptoms.
“All COVID-19-positive nursing home residents have been transferred to the River City Care Center facility to allow them to recover in isolation from other residents, or if necessary, to a hospital for treatment. There are no known positive residents or staff that are currently at these facilities – they’ve all been moved,” said Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick.
On April 10, the City of San Antonio announced that River City Care Center had volunteered to serve a facility for the isolation and treatment of COVID-19-positive residents of any nursing home in the region.
“We are grateful to River City for helping us be proactive and prepared to manage any COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing home facilities,” said Dr. Emerick. “It has undoubtedly helped reduce the spread of the virus among our most vulnerable residents.”
There’s no new information on Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where a deadly outbreak left 18 residents and one employee dead. San Antonio Metro Health also has closed the investigation at Buena Vida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after no new cases were reported at for more than 14 days.
As part of the City’s ongoing universal testing of nursing home residents and staff, Metro Health will begin posting the results on the City of San Antonio’s website as part of its daily 7 p.m. data update.
Monday, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services to test all residents and staff of all nursing homes in the state. The San Antonio Metro Health Department had already been testing residents and staff at facilities that had reported any positive cases.