San Antonio Metro Health now offering $100 H-E-B gift cards to get vaccinated

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — San Antonio Metro Health is hoping a free $100 H-E-B gift card will get those who have not gotten the COVID-19 shot to get one.
The San Antonio City Council Thursday approved using $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to buy 10,000 gift cards.
Metro Health said the gift cards will be given to people who receive either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at any Metro Health vaccination site.
Anyone who is already fully vaccinated is not eligible.
“Getting vaccinated is our best tool to end this pandemic and we believe this incentive will drive more people to roll up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Metro Health Director Claude Jacob said in a statement. “We will do whatever we can in this fight against COVID-19 to help keep our residents safe and to prevent the virus from spreading further in our community.”
This latest incentive comes after the city tried wooing holdouts with free Six Flags Fiesta Texas Tickets and a San Antonio Spurs 10-game ticket package sweepstakes.