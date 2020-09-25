      Weather Alert

San Antonio Metro Health says not all breastfeeders are women

Elizabeth Ruiz
Sep 25, 2020 @ 2:00pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health is promoting the inclusion of all people by expanding the term breastfeeding.  In a Facebook Post, Metro Health says using other words such as chestfeeding and human milk feeding recognizes gender diversity.

“Respecting individuals’ identity, pronouns and the diversity of every family helps eliminate stigma and makes it easier to ask for breast/chest/human feeding support when needed,” said the Metro Health Facebook Post.

It includes a link to the universal breastfeeding symbol website.  

 

Here’s the San Antonio Metro Health Facebook Post.

