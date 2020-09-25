San Antonio Metro Health says not all breastfeeders are women
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health is promoting the inclusion of all people by expanding the term breastfeeding. In a Facebook Post, Metro Health says using other words such as chestfeeding and human milk feeding recognizes gender diversity.
“Respecting individuals’ identity, pronouns and the diversity of every family helps eliminate stigma and makes it easier to ask for breast/chest/human feeding support when needed,” said the Metro Health Facebook Post.
