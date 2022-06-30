      Weather Alert

San Antonio Metro Health warning of high COVID-19 transmission for 4th of July

Dennis Foley
Jun 29, 2022 @ 8:28pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Metro Health is raising the concern of high COVID-19 transmission ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The health authority said Wednesday that the COVID -19 Community Level Risk is “High”.

“As we approach the July 4th celebrations, Metro Health continues to monitor closely the COVID-19 cases”, explains Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob. “Although we are documenting an increase in new cases and hospitalizations, we remain vigilant and remind everyone to celebrate safely and follow the COVID-19 prevention strategies – mask up in crowded indoor places, get tested if you have been exposed or have symptoms, and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine and boosters.”

The city-county health district also stated it is continuing to offer $100 H-E-B gift cards for those who have yet to be fully vaccinated.  It said children at least six months old can now receive a coronavirus vaccine.

