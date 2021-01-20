San Antonio Metro Health’s medical director: ‘There’s not enough vaccine’
Dr. Junda Woo, San Antonio Metro Health Medical Director/Screen Grab-COSA GOV video
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – One of San Antonio’s top health officials is warning area residents not to get complacent as coronavirus numbers continue to rise.
Dr. Junda Woo, San Antonio Metro Health’s medical director, says some people may be letting their guard down because there’s a vaccine, but she warns that it’s in short supply.
“There’s not enough vaccine and if nothing changes, there won’t be enough vaccine until late summer or early fall,” said Woo.
She says many of us have gotten used to protecting ourselves from the virus in certain ways, but there’s a fast-spreading variant out there.
“With a new variant that’s more easily transmissible floating around in multiple states, including at least 3 cities in Texas, we have to be more meticulous now than we’ve been,” warned Woo.
Nearly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday evening and there were 10 additional deaths. The youngest to succumb to the virus was in his 30s and the oldest victims were in their 70s.
“Folks, this virus does not discriminate. By now we’ve all heard of someone who is of relatively good health and probably young, succumbing to COVID-19,” said Nirenberg. “We must do everything we can to protect our loved ones, our family, our friends, and neighbors.”
Nirenberg said a delayed shipment of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived in time to resume inoculations Wednesday at the Alamodome. WellMed also is administering the coronavirus vaccine at the Elvira Cisneros Senior Center on S. W. Military Drive and the Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center on Culebra Road.
The vaccine currently is being offered to health care workers, people 65 and older and younger individuals with chronic health conditions.