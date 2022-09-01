KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio middle school band teacher arrested on child porn charges

By Don Morgan
September 1, 2022 4:39AM CDT
Mark Mallow arrested on child porn charges August 31, 2022

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local middle school band teacher has been arrested for sharing child porn online.

26 year old Mark Mallow was taken into custody Wednesday following an investigation that began in April.

That’s when Mallow is reported to have uploaded four photos and a video to Snapchat.

The social media platform reported the images to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The agency alerted authorities who were able to trace the images to Mallow.

Mallow has been a teacher at Woodlake Hills Middle School, which is part of the Judson ISD.

He’s been charged with possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography.

