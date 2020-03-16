San Antonio Military Health System installs triage tents outside BAMC and other facilities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Military Health System is placing triage tents outside of Brooke Army Medical Center and other local military medical facilities to safely screen patients, if needed, for coronavirus and other infectious respiratory conditions.
In addition to BAMC, the triage tents are being set up outside Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Randolph Clinic and Reid Clinic.
“Given our mission to provide world-class healthcare to over 240,000 beneficiaries, SAMHS is taking all necessary precautions to prevent unintentional COVID-19 cases from entering our hospitals and clinics,” said Maj. Gen. John DeGoes, director, SAMHS, and commander, 59th Medical Wing.
While there are currently no Joint Base San Antonio COVID-19 cases, the SAMHS and JBSA are instituting precautions at certain facilities to ensure the continued health and safety of patients and staff.
“Please keep in mind that these triage tents will only become operational if necessary and will not limit our trauma mission or our patients’ access to healthcare,” DeGoes explained.
Officials recommend that TRICARE beneficiaries call the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line before visiting one of the military medical facilities. The NAL health care professionals can help decide whether self-care is the best option or if it is better to see a healthcare provider.
They can visit MHSNurseAdviceLine.com for a web or video chat, or dial 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273), option 1. Beneficiaries also can call the Consult Appointment Management Office (CAMO) at 210-916-9900, which can offer in-person appointments or even virtual appointments from their own home.
BAMC is temporarily delaying elective surgeries to ensure healthcare professionals and resources are ready to support an increased need for acute patient care.
“We will continue to take proactive steps, working alongside our military and community partners, to both contain the spread and mitigate the impact of the virus,” said Brig. Gen. Wendy Harter, deputy director, SAMHS, and commanding general, BAMC.