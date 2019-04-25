San Antonio Missions vandals sentenced to 5 years probation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people convicted of vandalizing two San Antonio Missions will not be going to jail.

Instead, 21-year-old Gabriella Fritz, 22-year-old Sydney Faris, and 19-year-old Andres Castaneda have been sentenced to five years’ probation. They spray-painted graffiti at the missions last June.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said he believes their conduct was “stupid and drug induced”.

The culprits were also ordered to pay more than ten-thousand-dollars in restitution.

The three vandalized the walls of the San Jose and San Juan Missions last summer with anti-Trump graffiti.