San Antonio mom creates a charter school app for parents

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A San Antonio mom has come up with a new way to find the perfect charter school for your children.

Inga Cotton operates a blog called San Antonio Charter Mom. She tells KTSA that the most popular feature has been the complete listing of San Antonio’s charter schools and schools of choice.

The high traffic to that one section of the website gave her the idea for a new app that makes finding information on schools a lot easier.

It’s called the San Antonio Charter School App. It’s available for free on iTunes and the Google Play store.

The app narrows down everything form what grade your student is in to locations and school ratings.

There’s also information on 82 public schools of choice, including open enrollment public charter schools, in-district charter schools, and district-charter partnership schools.

Cotton says the app will soon be available in Spanish.

