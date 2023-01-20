San Antonio Motel employee accused of attempting to sexually assault a guest

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An employee at a Northeast side motel has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a guest.

KSAT-12 is reporting that 53 year old Nareshkumar Patel was charged with attempted sexual assault for the incident that took place last week.

The woman was staying at the Motel 6 in the 5500 block of Pan Am Expressway January 11.

Patel is accused of entering the woman’s room, putting her in a bear hug and attempting to sexually assault her.

The woman tried to call a friend but the friend didn’t answer and Patel took the woman’s phone.

He then tried to remove the woman’s clothing and push her onto the bed.

The woman continued to try getting away from Patel who then offered her 20 bucks. She refused again and Patel left the room.

The woman did provide police with a piece of plastic that she rubbed inside of her mouth to capture Patel’s DNA along with the voice mail message left on her friend’s phone that includes audio of the alleged incident.

There was also surveillance video showing Patel entering the woman’s room and leaving a couple of minutes later.

Patel denies the woman’s claims and refused to provide a DNA sample. He was released on $50,000 bond.

His court appearance is scheduled for February 14.