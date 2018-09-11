San Antonio motorist suing truck driver who plowed into him

San Antonio-(KTSA News) – He was the star of one of the summers viral videos….and now he’s suing.

The video shows a Mercedes with Leon Morris behind the wheel being pushed down 35 by a large truck….and the truck wasn’t slowing down. That’s because the truck driver claims he didn’t see the car and didn’t realize he was driving with a Benz attached to his front bumper.

Morris was brought to the hospital with some minor injuries and his car had some serious damage and now he’s suing.

Morris claims he wasn’t at fault and while the crash wasn’t road rage or anything intentional, he’s suing the truck driver and the trucking company for more than a million dollars.