San Antonio municipal golf courses are opening Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Private golf courses opened last week, and now all 8 municipal golf courses in San Antonio are opening Tuesday, April 21 for walkers only.
You should be aware that clubhouses are closed to customers, and that includes clubhouse restrooms.
Alamo City Golf Trail says driving ranges at Cedar Creek, Mission del Lago, Northern Hills and San Pedro will be closed until further notice. The par 3 course at San Pedro will be open.
All transactions will be cashless and done over the phone or online.
Golfers must follow social distancing guidelines and keep at least six-feet away from each other. No large groups will be allowed.
There will be no rental of equipment, including golf carts.
Alamo City Golf Trail operates 8 municipal courses–Brackenridge, Cedar Creek, Willow Springs, San Pedro, Mission del Lago, Olmos Basin, Northern Hills and Riverside.