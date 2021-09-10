San Antonio murder suspect to be featured on ‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man on the run from police will be featured on an Investigation Discovery television show aimed at solving violent crimes.
In Pursuit with John Walsh features John and his son Callahan as they lay out the investigations of unsolved crimes. Callahan works with local authorities and the community featured in each episode as they search for answers.
In next week’s episode, John will showcase the unsolved murder of 23-year-old Courtney Phillips.
Phillips was stabbed to death on Easter Sunday in 2015 in a southeast San Antonio home. Police believe she went to the home to meet up with Isaac Estrada, who was 19 at the time, for a date.
Estrada fled and went into hiding before police could question him in April 2015.
Estrada is described as 5’1” and approximately 105 lbs. with a tattoo down his left forearm that says the word “brother” and another from elbow to wrist with the word “keeper” in cursive.
Officials with the show cite police as saying that Estrada targeted Phillips online specifically because she was petite and that he is “calculating, brutal and dangerous.”
Phillips’ case will air on In Pursuit with John Walsh starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 on Investigation Discovery and through streaming on Discovery+.
24 fugitives featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh have been arrested.