San Antonio native earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

By Alan Nunn, Recruit Training Command Public Affairs

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Seaman Recruit Daniel Ford, a native of San Antonio, Texas, graduated as the top sailor from Recruit Training Command, Division 106, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) on April 28.

The Navy Club of the United States MEA is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest sailors. Ford is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.

Ford said he was honored to receive the MEA.

“This award proves to my parents and myself that I’m walking the correct path toward becoming a strong and competent individual,” said Ford. “I’ll use this award as motivational tool for the rest of my naval career and it will be a symbol of perseverance in my pursuit of becoming a Navy SEAL.”

Ford, a 2020 graduate of Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio and an Eagle Scout, was employed as a ranch hand in Gonzalez, Texas.

Ford was inspired to join the Navy to pursue personal and professional goals.

“I wanted to prove to myself that my potential is limitless,” said Ford. “I’ve always been incredibly talented in academics and athletics, but I had no heart. Two years ago, I decided to change my life and become a Navy SEAL. I’ve spent every day since getting up at 4 a.m. to train and I know I’ll never go back to being what I once was.”

Ford credited his Recruit Division Commanders (RDC), Chief Operations Specialist David Bevels, Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Clarissa Garcia, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joe Flores for their guidance and leadership.

Ford also finds motivation in a promise he made to his father, Kyle Ford.

“I made a promise to him that I wouldn’t return home without the Navy SEAL trident pinned on my chest,” said Ford. “He taught me to be strong and kind, and the balance between those two is paramount to becoming a great leader. He’s my hero, and I know that I’ll fight with every ounce of my strength to make him proud of the man I’ve become.”

Ford said the toughest part of boot camp was developing his leadership skills.

“There were times I felt like a tyrant and others when I felt like a push over,” said Ford. “Through all of my trials and errors, I feel as though I’ve found the equilibrium between those two. I’m not done growing and improving as a leader.”

Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

Ford is assigned the rate of special warfare operator.

After graduation, Ford will attend the Naval Special Warfare Preparatory School in Coronado, California. Special Warfare Operators perform a multitude of duties in support of special operations missions in all operational environments.