KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio native stands watch on the bridge aboard USS Dewey

By Christian Blood
November 6, 2023 10:18AM CST
Share
San Antonio native stands watch on the bridge aboard USS Dewey
Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

Courtesy of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (Navy Office Community Outreach)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 3, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Sam Wolff, from San Antonio, stands watch on the bridge as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations.

Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
4

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
5

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound