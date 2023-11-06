San Antonio native stands watch on the bridge aboard USS Dewey

Courtesy of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (Navy Office Community Outreach)

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 3, 2023) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Sam Wolff, from San Antonio, stands watch on the bridge as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts routine underway operations.

Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)