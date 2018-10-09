San Antonio nightclub shooter surrenders to Police

The man Police believe is responsible for the shooting at Pegasus nightclub this weekend is in custody.

44 year old Jose Rincon Hernandez turned himself in to the SAPD Tuesday afternoon but…he claims he didn’t do it.

Hernandez says his brother in law pulled the trigger and shot three people at the North Main Street club.

Police says Hernandez had been at the Pegasus and was asked to leave but he came back and opened fire.

The three people who were shot, two men and a woman were brought to Brooke Army Medical Center to get treated for their injuries which were not life threatening.