      Weather Alert

San Antonio now home to world champion pool team

Katy Barber
Nov 15, 2021 @ 12:53pm
Photo courtesy of American Poolplayers Association / San Antonio residents David Cantu, Ricardo Arreola, Naomi Arias, Richard Robles, Richard Robles, Jr., Tony Cuellar, Richard Arreola and Joey Fuentes claimed the top prize at the APA World 9-Ball Championship last month in Las Vegas.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A group of San Antonians won the grand prize in the APA World 9-Ball Championship  last month.

“Rick’s Mo-Betta Team” was among more than 800 teams to qualify for the world championship and claimed the title world champion and the top prize of $30,000 after 5 days of pool play.

“Rick’s Mo-Betta Team” includes David Cantu, Ricardo Arreola, Naomi Arias, Richard Robles, Richard Robles, Jr., Tony Cuellar, Richard Arreola and Joey Fuentes.

The winning round can be viewed here.

TAGS
American Poolplayers Association American Poolplayers Association’s World 9-Ball Championship APA APA World Pool Championships San Antonio The World 9-Ball Championship
Popular Posts
Is China preparing for a war against America?
74-year-old sentenced after embezzling nearly $350K San Antonio dermatology practice
Portland’s Failed Leadership May Get Everyone Hurt
Biden’s gun control proposal won’t be enforceable without a national firearms registry
Veterans Day deals around San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On