San Antonio now home to world champion pool team

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A group of San Antonians won the grand prize in the APA World 9-Ball Championship last month.
“Rick’s Mo-Betta Team” was among more than 800 teams to qualify for the world championship and claimed the title world champion and the top prize of $30,000 after 5 days of pool play.
“Rick’s Mo-Betta Team” includes David Cantu, Ricardo Arreola, Naomi Arias, Richard Robles, Richard Robles, Jr., Tony Cuellar, Richard Arreola and Joey Fuentes.
The winning round can be viewed here.