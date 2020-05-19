San Antonio offering “Greater. SAfer. Together.” supplies for small businesses and nonprofits
Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/KlausHausmann-1332067/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=4954840">Klaus Hausmann</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=4954840">Pixabay</a>
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio will be providing COVID-19 safety supply kits to help small businesses and nonprofits as they begin to reopen operations.
The city will be offering one non-contact thermometer, two gallons of hand sanitizer, and face masks during a supply pickup day on May 27th at the Alamodome.
“The San Antonio business community has shown remarkable resiliency, creativity and adaptability throughout this unprecedented situation,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “As our City begins to gradually reopen, we are committed to ensuring that our local small businesses and nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to reopen in a way that will keep us all safe, so we can be stronger and greater together.”
In order to qualify, businesses and nonprofits must have a public-serving location within the city limits of San Antonio. Additionally, they must have been impacted by state or local coronavirus executive order closure requirements, been in operation before March 1st, and have no more than 25 employees or contract workers.
Interested businesses must register by going to the city’s website or calling 311 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Registrations are available on a first come, first served basis and quantities are limited.
Businesses and nonprofits that operate outside the city of San Antonio can apply for supplies through Bexar County.