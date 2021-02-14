San Antonio officer critically injured while working accident on 281
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A San Antonio police officer has been critically wounded while working a traffic accident in the city’s North Side.
Officer Travis Gossett was investigating a crash on NB 281 at Brook Hollow around 2:20 Sunday morning when he was hit by a vehicle not involved in the original crash. Gossett was outside his cruiser directing traffic when he was struck.
“He was very, very seriously injured,” McManus said. “ I don’t want to anticipate what the prognosis is going to be, but he is not doing well.”
Gossett, who has worked for SAPD for two years, was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.
Police say Gossett was wearing his reflective vest and the emergency lights of his patrol vehicle were activated when he was hit. The driver who struck him was evaluated for DWI and it was determined that he was not impaired. The driver was cited for not having liability insurance and driving with an invalid license.
Police say wet, icy roads contributed to the accident.