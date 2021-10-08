      Weather Alert

San Antonio Officers shoot at man who pointed a gun at them

Don Morgan
Oct 8, 2021 @ 7:16am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police Officers opened fire on a man who pointed a gun at them.

The officers were patrolling near Babcock and Wurzbach at around 2 A.M.

They heard gunshots and when they went to investigate they found a man and a woman sitting in a pickup at a convenience store.

The man pulled a gun and pointed it at the approaching officers.

He didn’t fire his weapon but police shot at the truck.

The man managed to speed way from the scene.

Before he took off the woman who was in the truck with him jumped out of the vehicle.

She was brought in for questioning.

Officers are still searching for the man and they’re not sure if he was hit by the officer’s gunfire.

