San Antonio officials to offer update on coronavirus quarantine

Don Morgan
Feb 13, 2020 @ 7:53am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City officials are going to hold a news conference to update the public on the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

91 evacuees from China have been quarantined at Lackland for nearly a week.

They’ve been isolated at Gateway Villa and Gateway Inn and U.S Marshals keep watch over them.

The press conference will begin at 10 at Municipal Plaza and it will be live streamed on the City of San Antonio Municipal Government Facebook page.

 

