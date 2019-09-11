San Antonio officials want changes to the city’s paid sick leave ordinance
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio city officials are considering changes to the city’s Paid Sick Leave Ordinance .
A lawsuit has delayed enactment of the ordinance from August to December so the city has some time to make changes.
There was a special city commission meeting on Tuesday and they came up with a couple of changes as they try to save the ordinance.
One is a suggested name change. They recommend the law be called San Antonio’s Sick and Safe Leave Ordinance.
They also want the ordinance to apply to employees of all companies… regardless of their size. Any employee would be able to build up 56 hours of leave time every year.
City Council will vote on the proposed changes after a couple of public meetings planned for later this month.
The first meeting is planned for 6 P.M September 23 at the TriPoint Events Center on North St. Mary’s.
The second will be on September 25th, 6 P.M at El Progreso Hall on Guadalupe Street.