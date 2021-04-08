      Weather Alert

San Antonio opens cooling centers amid forecasted temperatures near 100 degrees

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 7, 2021 @ 11:00pm
Staying hydrated during the heat/MGN Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The City of San Antonio has opened cooling centers as the forecast calls for high temperatures near 100 degrees Thursday and Friday.

San Antonio Metro Health is advising adults over 65, children under 4 and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, such as heart disease, to protect yourself from the sun and drink plenty of water.  Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible health effects. Warning signs of heat stroke include: red, hot, and moist or dry skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, nausea or confusion. If a child exhibits any of these signs, cool the child rapidly with cool water, not an ice bath, and call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.

You’re also encouraged to call and check on your neighbors, friends or family members who may be at high risk.

 If you see a child or pet locked in a hot car or in the back of a truck, take note of the car’s description (including a license plate number) and call 911 or 207-SAPD immediately.  If regarding a pet, call Animal Care Services at 311. Per city ordinance, both Police and Animal Care Officers have the right to break a car’s window if a child or animal is endangered inside a vehicle.

You can visit the Metro Health or the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management websites for a listing of cooling centers.

Site Name Address Phone  Zip Code Days and Times
Bazan Library 2200 WEST COMMERCE STREET 210.207.9160 78207

 

 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
Carver Library 3350 COMMERCE STREET EAST 210.207.9180 78220 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
Claude W. Black/Eastside MSC 2805 East Commerce Street 210.207.5233

 

 78202 Thur. – Fri. 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
Collins Garden Library 200 N PARK BLVD 210.207.9120 78204 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
Copernicus Community Center 5303 LORD RD 210.648.1072 78220 Thur. – Fri. 7:30 am – 7:00 pm

 
Cortez Library 2803 HUNTER BOULEVARD 210.207.9130

 

 78224 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
Frank Garrett Community Center 1226 NW 18th ST 210.207.1700 78207 Thur. – Fri. 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
Garza Community Center 1450 MIRA VISTA 210.207.7275 78237 Thur. – Fri. 7:30 am – 7:00 pm

 
Hamilton Community Center 10700 NACOGDOCHES RD 210.207.3121 78221 Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 
Harlandale Community Center  7227 BRIAR PLACE 210.207.3090 78221 Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 
Johnston Library 6307 SUN VALLEY DRIVE 210.207.9240 78227 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
Melendrez Community Center 5909 COMMERCE ST 210.434.0277 78237 Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 
Miller’s Pond Community Center 6175 OLD PEARSALL RD 210.623.2900 78242 Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 
Mission Library 3134 ROOSEVELT 210.207.2704

 

 78214 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Palm Heights Community Center 1201 W MALONE AVE 210.207.3099 78225 Thur. – Fri. 7:30 am – 7:00 pm

 
Pan American Library

 

 1122 WEST PYRON 210.207.9150 78221 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
San Fernando Homeless Resource Hub 319 W TRAVIS ST 210.207.1799 78205 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

 
Schaefer Library 6322 US Hwy 87 E 210.207.9300

 

 78222

 

 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
South Side Lions Community Center 3100 HIAWATHA ST 210.207.3155 78210 Thur. – Fri. 7:30 am – 7:00 pm

 
Thousand Oaks Library 4618 THOUSAND OAKS 210.207.9190 78233 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
Westfall Library 6111 ROSEDALE 210.207.9220 78201 Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

 
Woodard Community Center 1011 LOCKE ST 210.225.5445 78208 Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

 

 

