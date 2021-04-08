San Antonio opens cooling centers amid forecasted temperatures near 100 degrees
Staying hydrated during the heat/MGN Photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The City of San Antonio has opened cooling centers as the forecast calls for high temperatures near 100 degrees Thursday and Friday.
San Antonio Metro Health is advising adults over 65, children under 4 and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, such as heart disease, to protect yourself from the sun and drink plenty of water. Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible health effects. Warning signs of heat stroke include: red, hot, and moist or dry skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, nausea or confusion. If a child exhibits any of these signs, cool the child rapidly with cool water, not an ice bath, and call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.
You’re also encouraged to call and check on your neighbors, friends or family members who may be at high risk.
If you see a child or pet locked in a hot car or in the back of a truck, take note of the car’s description (including a license plate number) and call 911 or 207-SAPD immediately. If regarding a pet, call Animal Care Services at 311. Per city ordinance, both Police and Animal Care Officers have the right to break a car’s window if a child or animal is endangered inside a vehicle.
You can visit the Metro Health or the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management websites for a listing of cooling centers.
|Site Name
|Address
|Phone
|Zip Code
|Days and Times
|Bazan Library
|2200 WEST COMMERCE STREET
|210.207.9160
|78207
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Carver Library
|3350 COMMERCE STREET EAST
|210.207.9180
|78220
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Claude W. Black/Eastside MSC
|2805 East Commerce Street
|210.207.5233
|78202
|Thur. – Fri. 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Collins Garden Library
|200 N PARK BLVD
|210.207.9120
|78204
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Copernicus Community Center
|5303 LORD RD
|210.648.1072
|78220
|Thur. – Fri. 7:30 am – 7:00 pm
|Cortez Library
|2803 HUNTER BOULEVARD
|210.207.9130
|78224
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Frank Garrett Community Center
|1226 NW 18th ST
|210.207.1700
|78207
|Thur. – Fri. 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Garza Community Center
|1450 MIRA VISTA
|210.207.7275
|78237
|Thur. – Fri. 7:30 am – 7:00 pm
|Hamilton Community Center
|10700 NACOGDOCHES RD
|210.207.3121
|78221
|Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
|Harlandale Community Center
| 7227 BRIAR PLACE
|210.207.3090
|78221
|Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
|Johnston Library
|6307 SUN VALLEY DRIVE
|210.207.9240
|78227
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Melendrez Community Center
|5909 COMMERCE ST
|210.434.0277
|78237
|Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
|Miller’s Pond Community Center
|6175 OLD PEARSALL RD
|210.623.2900
|78242
|Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm
|Mission Library
|3134 ROOSEVELT
|210.207.2704
|78214
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Palm Heights Community Center
|1201 W MALONE AVE
|210.207.3099
|78225
|Thur. – Fri. 7:30 am – 7:00 pm
|Pan American Library
|1122 WEST PYRON
|210.207.9150
|78221
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|San Fernando Homeless Resource Hub
|319 W TRAVIS ST
|210.207.1799
|78205
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
|Schaefer Library
|6322 US Hwy 87 E
|210.207.9300
|78222
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|South Side Lions Community Center
|3100 HIAWATHA ST
|210.207.3155
|78210
|Thur. – Fri. 7:30 am – 7:00 pm
|Thousand Oaks Library
|4618 THOUSAND OAKS
|210.207.9190
|78233
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Westfall Library
|6111 ROSEDALE
|210.207.9220
|78201
|Thur. – Fri. 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Woodard Community Center
|1011 LOCKE ST
|210.225.5445
|78208
|Thur. 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Fri. 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm