San Antonio park police shoot, kill man with outstanding warrants on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an officer-involved-shooting that killed a man with four outstanding warrants.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at Elmendorf Lake Park in the 3400 block of Buena Vista.

Police Chief William McManus says it all happened after officers responded to a call about a disturbance between a couple. Upon arrival, he says a man in his 20s ran away from the scene before jumping a fence into the backyard of a home.

After one officer caught up with the man, a struggle began. SAPD says a Taser was used to subdue the man, but that did not work. As the struggle continued, Chief McManus says the wanted man got his hand on the officers gun.

As a second officer arrived on the scene, the first officer called for help. At that point, the second officer shot the man, killing him at the scene.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more information when possible.