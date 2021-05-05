      Weather Alert

San Antonio Parks and Rec to open six outdoor pools this weekend

Don Morgan
May 5, 2021 @ 4:24am
Alpha
Sunlight on swimming pool.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some of the city’s outdoor public pools are going to be reopening this weekend.

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation department says the Woodlawn, Southside Lions, Heritage and Lady Bird Johnson Pools will be open  5P.M. to 8 P.M. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

1 P.M. to 8 P.M. Saturdays and Sundays.

Two other pools, San Pedro and John F. Kennedy will open be open  1 P.M. to 8 P.M. on weekends.

Some pandemic protocols will be in place.

Since capacity is limited, swimmers will have to pre-register online , get a COVID screening when they enter the facilities and wear a mask when they are not in the pool.

Make sure you arrive ready to swim because the dressing rooms and showers aren’t available.

 

 

TAGS
San Antonio Parks and Recreation swimming pools open
Popular Posts
Politicians Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That Her Dictatorship Has Limits
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
Texas Democrat facing calls to resign after using racist slur when referring to Senator Tim Scott
Bexar County Deputy arrested on assault charges