San Antonio District 7, Parks and Recreation breaks ground on new greenway trailhead
Photo courtesy of San Antonio District 7— From left to right: Leon Valley Mayor Chris Riley, Linear Creekway Advisory Board Chair Greg Hammer, Councilwoman Ana E. Sandoval, San Antonio Parks and Rec Director Homer Garcia.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department broke ground on a trailhead on the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System Thursday that will help mitigate flooding on the city’s northwest side.
The event included Leon Valley Mayor Chris Riley, District 7 Councilwoman Ana E. Sandoval and Linear Creekway Advisory Board Chair Greg Hammer and Parks and Recreation Director Homer Garcia III.
The Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System is a network of trails approximately 80 miles long that allows hikers and bikers to safely explore the natural waterways around the city of San Antonio.
The trailhead will sit at the intersection of Crystal Hill and Crystal Bow near the Retreat at Ingram Hills subdivision on an undeveloped piece of land that neighbors the greenway on Huebner Creek.
The plan includes shade provided by local, native trees and plants in addition to lighting, crosswalks, picnic tables, benches, a water fountain, bike rack and bike repair station. An additional trail will be added to the greenway in order to connect it to the 50-acre Crystal Hills Park that is under development. The trailhead will feature a 2,500 sq. ft bio-retention area, street drainage treatment and a bioswale meant to mitigate downstream flooding. You can view the full site plan here.
“With a total budget of approximately $800,000, this project is funded with 2015 Sales Tax Revenue, Tree Canopy Preservation and Mitigation Funds, and a “Watershed Wise” rebate program provided by the San Antonio River Authority (SARA) for LID projects,” Homer Garcia III, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation said.
The new trailhead is half a mile from the Ingram Park Mall and the greenway trail deposits cyclists and walkers off close by.
The work on the trailhead is estimated to be completed by Spring 2022.