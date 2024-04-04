KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department to host eclipse viewing events at locations across the city

By Don Morgan
April 4, 2024 7:34AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Have you picked out where you’re going to view the eclipse this Monday?

If not, the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department has some suggestions. They’re hosting several eclipse viewing events across the city.

The selected areas are located in the path of totality. They are:

Eisenhower Park – 19399 NW Military Hwy

Garza Community Center – 1450 Mira Vista

Gill Adult & Senior Center – 7902 Westshire Dr

Granados Adult & Senior Center – 500 Freiling

Medina River Natural Area – 15890 TX-16

Melendrez Community Center – 5919 W Commerce St

Phil Hardberger Park – 8400 NW Military Hwy & 13203 Blanco Rd

Ward Community Center – 435 E Sunshine Dr

Yates Community Center – 568 Rasa Dr

The eclipse viewing events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so bring your lawn chair, water and snacks.

Parks and Rec reminds you to not look directly at the sun without eye protection.

You can learn more about the eclipse events at SanAntonio.gov/ParksAndRec .

