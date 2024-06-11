KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Parks and Recreation opening 24 swimming pools this weekend

By Don Morgan
June 11, 2024 6:18AM CDT
Sunlight on swimming pool.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Parks and Recreation says several outdoor pools are opening up, just in time for the extreme summer heat.

Beginning Saturday, June 15, 24 outdoor pools will be inviting residents to stop by to cool off and go for a swim.

All of the city’s pools will be open six days a week including weekends, with a closure day that varies by location.

The pools are all free and open to the public.

Regular pool season runs through mid-August while some city pools will stay open into September.

You can find a pool near you as well as the hours and days of operation at SanAntonio.gov/ParksandRec.

 

