San Antonio passes $2.8 billion city budget

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio City Council passed its Fiscal Year 2019 budget Thursday morning.

The measure passed unanimously.

The $2.8 billion funding measure includes increased funding for streets maintenance, sidewalks and more money to fund affordable housing.

“This budget has been fully vetted, reviewed by the community and now approved by the City Council. After I proposed the budget on Aug. 9, we held eight work sessions with the City Council and seven community days across San Antonio to allow residents an opportunity to meet with departments to learn more about services provided to them,” City Manager Sheryl Sculley said. “More families and millennials participated in the budget development process this year through the SASpeakUp campaign. Residents overwhelmingly supported major funding initiatives for streets, sidewalks, public safety and animal care services.”

“The fiscal 2019 budget is balanced and does not increase the tax rate,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “This budget also used an equity framework to ensure that areas of greatest need receive the greatest investment. Our city has historical patterns of inequity and I’m proud that we have started to address this issue with candid conversations and real resources.”

“While I supported the FY 2019 budget overall, I have a philosophical issue with committing General Fund dollars to the housing initiative. This issue truly has no end date and further strains an already limited General Fund. I simply cannot support further straining the General Fund outside of the core services that we are responsible for covering,” councilman Clayton Perry said. “Property taxes, public safety, infrastructure, and public facilities have always been at the top of the list for San Antonians; these concerns are often stressed by our neighbors here in District 10 and are the focus of my attention. The City’s budget should be focused on providing more funding for those core services.”

Highlights of the FY 2019 budget: