San Antonio passes regulations for home rentals like Airbnb
By Associated Press
|
Nov 2, 2018 @ 10:21 AM
Traffic in downtown San Antonio. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio has approved new rules to regulate local properties that are rented for short-term stays through companies such as Airbnb.
The San Antonio Express-News reports that the San Antonio City Council on Thursday passed a package of regulations, including requirements for homeowners to register with the city and pay penalties for skimping on taxes. The new ordinance also limits the density of short-term rentals where owners don’t live.
The regulations take effect immediately, but property owners have 90 days to register with the city. Owners will be required to pay a $100 initial fee and a $100 renewal fee every three years.
City officials estimate that San Antonio will receive $320,000 in fee-related revenue within four years.
Representatives for Airbnb and Austin-based HomeAway support the rules after working with city staff on the proposal.

