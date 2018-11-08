San Antonio Pet Pantry needs your help
By Don Morgan
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 4:14 PM

San Antonio-(KTSA News)- A program that helps local pet owners who have fallen on hard times is having a tough go of it’s own.

The Pet Pantry at Animal Care Services is down to it’s last few bags of dog food and they are completely out of cat litter. Some newspaper and even some pet treats would help the cause as well.

Camille Shelton at ACS tells us they are accepting any brand and any size bag of dog food and cat litter.

Donations of pet food or other new and gently used pet items can be made any time during regular business hours–Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter is located at 4710 State Highway 151.

