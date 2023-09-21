San Antonio Police: 10 year old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 10 year-old boy is safe after he jumped out of the back seat of a stolen car.

San Antonio Police tell KENS 5 it happened at around 7 o’clock Thursday morning in the 11702 block of I-35.

The boy was alseep in the backseat of the car and his father had stopped to get some gas. But while he was filling up, he went inside the store, leaving the boy and his car keys in the vehicle.

The car and his son were missing when he came back outside.

The boy woke up, realized what was going on and jumped out of the car. He went to a nearby auto dealerhsip for help and was reunited with his father a short time later.

The car, a light colored Lexus four door, is still missing.

No word on whether or not the boy’s father is being charged with anything and the search continues for the stolen car.