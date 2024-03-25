San Antonio Police: 11-year-old hit by car in driveway, dies at local hospital

Police car flashing lights close up. Top of police car with flashing lights in daytime. Blue and red lights. Police at crime or accident scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a car in a driveway.

San Antonio Police say it happened just after 4p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Sunlit Brook.

Investigators says the boy was standing in the driveway when an older juvenile got behind the wheel of the vehicle. He switched gears, thinking he had put the car in reverse, but had actually put it in drive.

Police say the driver accelerated and hit the child.

A family member who was asleep inside the home heard the commotion and went outside to see the victim lying in the driveway.

The family member reportedly tried to help the victim until EMS arrived.

The child was rushed to a local hospital but died soon after arriving.

Police say the driver who hit the boy did not have a license and had no experience behind the wheel of a vehicle.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.