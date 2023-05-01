San Antonio Police: 16 year old in critical condition after crashing stolen car into VIA bus

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 16 year old is in critical condition after crashing a stolen car into a VIA bus.

The teen was speeding along Lockhart Street at around 4:30 P.M. Sunday. He ran the stop sign at the Hays Street intersection and slammed into the bus.

He suffered a severe injury to his arm but jumped out of the car and began running from the police who had been trying to get him to pull over.

The teen was losing a lot of blood and didn’t get far.

Officers caught up to him and called for an ambulance to transport him to a hospital. He’s facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving a stolen vehicle. Officers learned the teen had a warrant out for an aggravated assault charge.

Two passengers on the VIA bus at the time of he crash were not hurt but the driver did suffer minor injuries.